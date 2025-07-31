Cubs' Andrew Kittredge: Joining Cubs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles traded Kittredge to the Cubs on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
After bringing in Michael Soroka from Washington earlier Wednesday, Chicago will continue to bolster its pitching staff by acquiring Kittredge. The 35-year-old reliever posted a 3.56 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 30.1 innings with the Orioles and will likely take on a middle-relief role with the Cubs.
