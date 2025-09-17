Kittredge worked a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Pirates, though it was Brad Keller who got the ninth and the save.

Keller earned a one-out save Monday and then received a more conventional opportunity a night later, with Kittredge working the seventh inning. Kittredge recorded the Cubs' first three saves with Daniel Palencia (shoulder) on the injured list, but it appears that Keller is in the closer mix as well. That gives both veteran relievers a temporary boost in fantasy value, though it may be hard to predict who manager Craig Counsell will turn to in the ninth for any given contest. Kittredge has at least earned the opportunity for more high-leverage work, as he has a 2.89 ERA and 26 strikeouts across 18.2 innings with Chicago since joining the team at the trade deadline.