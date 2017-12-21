Bass announced that he signed with the Cubs on Thursday, via his personal Twitter account.

Bass likely agreed to a minor-league contract with the team, which comes after he was designated for assignment at the tail-end of the season by the Rangers. He only appeared in a pair of big-league games last year -- and played the previous season in Japan with the Nippon Ham Fighters -- after being a solid contributor for the club's bullpen in 2015. But he spent a majority of his time at Triple-A Round Rock in 2017, posting a 4.18 ERA and 1.42 WHIP while holding an 87:28 K:BB over 75.1 innings. Looking ahead, he will provide organizational depth for the Cubs next year, but may not see much time at the major-league level barring some injuries.