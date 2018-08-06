Bass (back) made a rehab appearance at Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, tossing a perfect inning and striking out one.

Bass had been sidelined for the last two weeks with the back strain, but shouldn't require much time in the minors before the Cubs bring him off the 10-day disabled list. Expect the right-hander to make another appearance or two at Iowa before slotting back into the big-league bullpen. Over his 16 outings with the Cubs this season spanning 15.1 innings, Bass has posted a 2.93 ERA and 14:3 K:BB.

