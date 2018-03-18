Cubs' Anthony Bass: Dealing with strained right lat
Bass has been sidelined recently with a strained right lat but expects to get into a Grapefruit League game on Monday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Bass downplayed the injury, saying it was simply something that "flared up" and shouldn't keep him sidelined long. The 30-year-old non-roster invitee is in the mix for the team's final bullpen spot, so he could really benefit from getting back in there soon and pitching well.
