Cubs' Anthony Bass: In mix for final bullpen spot
Bass is in the running for the Cubs' final bullpen spot, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Bass is in camp with the Cubs on a minor-league contract. He's pitched just 5.2 major-league innings over the past two years and owns a career 4.60 ERA and a 15.4 percent strikeout rate. Eddie Butler appears to be the favorite for the final bullpen job, but Bass could be up at some point during the season if not at the start.
