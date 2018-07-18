Bass (illness) pitched a scoreless inning with one strikeout in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Iowa Tuesday.

Bass looked sharp, as he worked through his inning of work in just 11 pitches, with eight going for strikes. The 30-year-old was pitching well for the Cubs this season, posting a 0.63 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 14.1 innings, and he'll likely return at some point to provide bullpen depth.

