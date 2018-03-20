Cubs' Anthony Bass: Makes relief appearance
Bass (lat) gave up one run on three hits in 0.2 innings Monday against the Reds.
Bass has been struggling to recover from a strained lat, but he was able to take the mound Monday for the first time since March 5. He's in the mix for one of the final spots in the Cubs' bullpen, so he'll have to pitch well down the stretch of spring training for a shot at making the Opening Day roster.
More News
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...