Bass (lat) gave up one run on three hits in 0.2 innings Monday against the Reds.

Bass has been struggling to recover from a strained lat, but he was able to take the mound Monday for the first time since March 5. He's in the mix for one of the final spots in the Cubs' bullpen, so he'll have to pitch well down the stretch of spring training for a shot at making the Opening Day roster.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories