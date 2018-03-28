Cubs' Anthony Bass: Will open season in minors
Bass will not break camp with the Cubs, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
Bass failed to earn an Opening Day roster spot and will begin the 2018 season back at the Triple-A level. The final bullpen spot seemingly went to Eddie Butler, who worked primarily as a started for the Cubs last year. Bass will serve as organizational depth moving forward.
