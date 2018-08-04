Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Collects three hits, home run Friday

Rizzo went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Padres.

While he's not a prototypical leadoff hitter, Rizzo has enjoyed his time atop the order. The 28-year-old has exclusively hit first since July 13, and in that time he's batting .375 with four home runs and 12 RBI. Rizzo may be more ideally suited for a spot in the middle of the lineup, but it's hard to see the Cubs messing with a good thing at the moment.

