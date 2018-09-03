Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Collects three hits, home run in loss

Rizzo went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Brewers.

Rizzo went deep in the eighth inning against stingy Brewers' lefty Josh Hader, who entered the game holding left-handed hitters to a .081 batting average with no home runs. The 29-year-old slugger has now homered in consecutive games to get to 24 long balls for the season, which puts him eight behind his total in each of the last two years.

More News
Our Latest Stories