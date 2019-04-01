Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Cracks first homer of season
Rizzo went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to Texas.
Rizzo belted his first long ball of the 2019 campaign in the sixth inning to put Chicago ahead 8-5, but the Cubs would end up dropping the series finale. The 29-year-old slugger finished opening weekend with three hits, three RBI and four walks in 11 at-bats.
