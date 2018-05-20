Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Drive in three in Saturday's nightcap

Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in a 10-0 win over the Reds in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Rizzo is still batting just .203 this season, though he does have a modest three-game hitting streak going at the moment. The 28-year-old has batted .273 or better in each of the past four seasons, so it would be reasonable to expect his current average to continue to rise.

