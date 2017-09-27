Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes 0-for-4 Tuesday
Rizzo went 0-for-4 with a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.
Rizzo has been scuffling a bit lately, as he has just one hit in his last 15 at-bats and he's hitting just .241 this month. Rizzo is too talented to stay in a slump for long, and hopefully he's able to break out soon.
