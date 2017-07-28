Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Hits 24th home run of season Thursday
Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a steal in Thursday's win over the White Sox.
Rizzo now has four home runs and 11 RBI since the All-Star break. With 24 home runs on the season, the slugging first baseman has a good shot of topping his career high of 32 home runs in a season, a mark he reached in 2014 and 2016.
