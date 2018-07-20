Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Moves to leadoff spot Thursday
Rizzo went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 9-6 win over the Cardinals.
Rizzo batted leadoff Thursday, which is something the Cubs have experimented with a little bit the last two seasons. The slugging first baseman is batting just .249 with a .759 OPS, so maybe the lineup shuffle will get him going. Still, Rizzo is best suited to hit in the middle of the order, and the Cubs will likely move him back there at some point in the near future.
