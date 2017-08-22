Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Named NL Player of the Week
Rizzo was named National League Player of the Week on Monday after going 12-for 28 with two home runs and 13 RBI over his past seven games, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
This is the second time Rizzo has received this honor in his career, with the other coming in 2014. The 28-year-old is slashing .292/.391/.523 since the All-Star break and should be a key contributor during fantasy playoffs.
