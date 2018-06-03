Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Out of lineup Sunday

Rizzo is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

Rizzo will receive the afternoon off for some additional rest following the team's 14-inning tilt against the Mets on Saturday night. The first baseman went 3-for-6 in that contest and is now hitting .344 over his past 15 games. It appears that Rizzo has put his cold start behind him. Ian Happ draws the start at first base Sunday.