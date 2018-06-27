Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Rizzo is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

He is hitting .188/.289/.377 with four home runs in 69 at-bats over his last 20 games. Ian Happ will get the start at first base and hit eighth against lefty Alex Wood while David Bote gets a rare start at the hot corner, hitting seventh.

