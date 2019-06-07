Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Returns to leadoff spot
Rizzo will start at first base and bat leadoff Friday versus the Cardinals.
Rizzo has batted third in all 57 of his starts this season, but he will take over leadoff duties for the series opener against St. Louis. The 29-year-old owns an impressive .317/.409/.587 slash line over 198 plate appearances in his career at the top of the batting order.
More News
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Extends hitting streak to 13 games•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Extends hit streak with homer•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Homers in third straight game•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Four-hit day against Phillies•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes deep in win•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Launches solo shot in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...