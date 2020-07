Rizzo went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 3-0 win over the Brewers.

Rizzo batted second and was productive in a game in which the Cubs only recorded five total hits. The slugging first baseman missed some time in summer camp due to a back issue, but he looks healthy to begin the season. The team might still get Victor Caratini some starts at first to keep Rizzo fresh during the 60-game sprint.