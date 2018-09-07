Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Scores, drives in run in win over Nationals

Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Nationals.

Rizzo continued his hot run at the plate, as he's now batting .417 over his last 10 games with two home runs, five RBI and eight runs scored. The 29-year-old should remain an elite fantasy contributor over the final few weeks of the regular season.

