Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Sits out with back soreness Sunday
Rizzo is dealing with a sore back and is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Rizzo never appeared to explicitly injure his back during Saturday's contest, so it appears that he may be dealing with some general back soreness that comes with the wear and tear of a long season. The Cubs are off Monday, so the star first baseman will be given at least two full days to rest his ailing back. Victor Caritini draws the start at first base in his stead, batting eighth.
More News
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Hits 24th home run of season Thursday•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Drives in four in win•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Homers for third straight game•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Homers in series finale against Orioles•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Hits 21st blast Saturday•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Crushes 20th blast of 2017 on Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...