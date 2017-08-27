Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Smashes two home runs in blowout

Rizzo went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs and five RBI against the Phillies on Saturday.

Rizzo crushed his 29th and 30th home runs of the season to help lead the Cubs to a blowout victory over the Phillies. He's closing out a strong month in which he's hitting over .330 with six homers, and he's been an excellent fantasy option for the entire season with a .526 slugging percentage.