Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Smashes two home runs in blowout
Rizzo went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs and five RBI against the Phillies on Saturday.
Rizzo crushed his 29th and 30th home runs of the season to help lead the Cubs to a blowout victory over the Phillies. He's closing out a strong month in which he's hitting over .330 with six homers, and he's been an excellent fantasy option for the entire season with a .526 slugging percentage.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...