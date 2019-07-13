Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Stays in cleanup spot Saturday
Rizzo is starting at first base and batting fourth in Saturday's game against the Pirates.
This will be Rizzo's fifth straight start in the cleanup spot for the Cubs after primarily hitting third earlier in the season. In those last four contests, the 29-year-old has a 1.270 OPS and the team is 3-1. Expect Rizzo to stick in the No. 4 spot as long as things keep clicking in Chicago.
