Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Swats game-winning homer in ninth

Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

The first baseman didn't have any success against Walker Buehler but he stepped up against Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning, blasting a cutter down the right-field line for his 19th homer of the year. Rizzo has gone yard in consecutive games and three of the last six, pushing his slash line on the year back up to .279/.389/.563.

