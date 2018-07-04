Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Takes seat on Fourth of July

Rizzo is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers.

Three of the Cubs' top left-handed bats in Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward will all be spectators for the Fourth of July matinee game with lefty Francisco Liriano on the bump for Detroit. The newly recalled Victor Caratini will draw the start at first base in place of Rizzo, who rested just once over the Cubs' previous 27 games.