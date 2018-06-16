Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Three-hit game with run scored

Rizzo went 3-for-3 with a double, a run and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Rizzo hit a ground-rule double -- his ninth two-bagger of the year -- off Michael Wacha in the fifth and later came around to score on a Kyle Schwarber home run. After a very slow start to the season, Rizzo hit .303 in the month of May and is so far hitting .295 in June. On the season he's hitting .249/.346/.442 with 11 home runs, 46 RBI and 30 runs scored.