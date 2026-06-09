Cubs' Antoine Kelly: Added to 40-man roster

The Cubs selected Kelly's contract Monday.

Acquired from the Dodgers on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, Kelly will fill an open spot on the Cubs' 40-man roster. The 26-year-old lefty may have to wait a bit to make his MLB debut, however; the Cubs don't list him as a member of the 26-man active roster, which suggests that he'll report to Triple-A Iowa. Kelly had spent the entire season to date with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, posting a 5.14 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 22:19 K:BB across 21 innings.