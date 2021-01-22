Romine signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Cubs on Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Romine was a competent catcher in 2018 and 2019, hitting a combined .262/.302/.428 (good for a 94 wRC+) with 18 homers in 150 games. His numbers fell off a cliff with the Tigers last season, as he stumbled to a .238/.259/.323 line (54 wRC+) while striking out 34.8 percent of the time. For the majority of his career, he's looked like a backup, and that's what he lines up as in Chicago for now, though a rumored Willson Contreras trade could see him step into a starting role.