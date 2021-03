The Cubs have offered no concrete timeline for Romine (knee) to return and are considering other options for their Opening Day roster, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Romine has been out since March 6 with a right knee sprain, and manger David Ross said Wednesday that the catcher is still dealing with soreness. If Romine is unavailable come Opening Day, Chicago will likely use either P.J. Higgins or Jose Lobaton as the backup to Willson Contreras.