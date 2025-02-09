While Brown saw some time in the rotation last season, he could be a full-time bullpen option for the Cubs in 2025, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic report.

Brown made 15 appearances for the Cubs last year, including eight starts, and posted a 3.58 ERA and 64 strikeouts across 55.1 innings. It's a small sample, but the 25-year-old flashed some potential, and he displayed a fastball that clocked in at an average of 96.5 mph. There's some belief that Brown's velocity could tick up if he shifts to a full-time bullpen role, which could make him an interesting weapon for Chicago. The righty will have to compete for a job in spring training, though he does have some interesting upside heading into the season.