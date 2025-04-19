Brown came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out six.

The 25-year-old righty ran up his pitch count and couldn't qualify for the win, needing 100 pitches (63 strikes) to record 12 outs before exiting. Brown did rack up 38 called or swinging strikes, as he tries to build a case to remain in the rotation when Javier Assad (oblique) comes off the IL. Brown will take a 4.57 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB through 21.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Phillies.