Brown allowed one run on two hits across four innings of relief in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Reds. He struck out five.

The newly acquired Michael Soroka made the start for the Cubs, but he only lasted two innings in his team debut before departing due to right shoulder discomfort. Brown was then thrust into action, and the young righty responded with one of his best performances over the past few months. Soroka had seemingly pushed Brown out of the rotation upon his arrival in Chicago, but it remains to be seen if the former has to miss any extended time. If he does, Brown and his 6.04 ERA could be back in a starting role at least temporarily, though the Cubs do also have Jameson Taillon (calf) likely returning from the injured list in the near future.