Brown (3-5) took the loss Wednesday as the Cubs fell 7-2 to the Phillies, coughing up six runs on eight hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Half of the hits off Brown went for extra bases, including a massive 431-foot solo shot to right field by Kyle Schwarber and a triple by Nick Castellanos that missed leaving the yard in left-center field by an inch or two, both in the third inning. It's the third time in his last five starts that Brown has been tagged for at least six runs, and while the other two outings in that time were quality starts, his ERA has swollen to 5.71 as a result. The right-hander will look for a better result in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Brewers.