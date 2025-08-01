Brown is no longer the Cubs' probable starter Saturday against the Orioles,Ryan Herrera of AllCHGO.com reports.

Brown was originally scheduled to start Saturday, but the Cubs will now turn to Matthew Boyd. The team acquired Michael Soroka on Wednesday, which likely marks the end of Brown's stay in the rotation for the time being. It's unclear if he'll stick on the roster as a reliever or if he will be optioned to Triple-A Iowa.