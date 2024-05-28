Brown is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Brewers at American Family Field.

Brown made his fifth start of the season and his first since May 2 in his last appearance Thursday versus Atlanta, striking out six over four scoreless innings while working around one hit and two walks. Because he had been working out of the bullpen over the preceding three weeks and took the mound versus Atlanta on three days' rest, Brown had his workload monitored carefully, as he was pulled after 66 pitches despite mowing down the opposing lineup. Brown should be able to provide the Cubs with more length when he takes the hill Tuesday, but his run in the Chicago rotation may not last much longer with Jordan Wicks (forearm) nearing a return from the 15-day injured list.