Cubs' Ben Brown: Seeing specialist for neck injury

Brown has returned to Chicago to have his neck strain examined by specialists, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Brown has been able to pitch through the neck issue for a bit, but it prevented him from throwing his bullpen session Tuesday, leading to the pitcher being placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that there's concern Brown's neck injury is related to the one he dealt with in 2024 that cost him more than half of that season, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune.