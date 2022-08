Brown was traded from the Phillies to the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for David Robertson, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Brown broke out this year and emerged as one of the Phillies' better pitching prospects. The 6-foot-6 righty logged a 3.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in 73 innings at High-A. Given that he turns 23 in September, it would be nice to see how his stuff plays at Double-A before the end of the season.