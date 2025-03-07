The Cubs are expected to keep Brown stretched out as a starting pitcher rather than move him to the bullpen at the start of the season, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Brown might be on the outside looking in for a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day rotation, but it sounds as though the club will send Brown to Triple-A Iowa to stay stretched out rather than keep him in the big-league bullpen if he doesn't claim a starting role. Even if the 25-year-old begins the year in the minors, he still has a good chance to see significant action in the Cubs' rotation.