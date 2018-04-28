Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Activated, hitting seventh Saturday

Zobrist (back) was activated from the disabled list and will start at second base and hit seventh Saturday against the Brewers.

This move was widely anticipated, and David Bote was optioned to Triple-A to make room on the active roster for the veteran utility player. Zobrist hasn't played since April 14, but prior to his injury he was hitting .326/.408/.465 with one home run and more walks (six) than strikeouts (five). He should continue to get three to five starts per week going forward.