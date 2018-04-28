Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Activated, hitting seventh Saturday
Zobrist (back) was activated from the disabled list and will start at second base and hit seventh Saturday against the Brewers.
This move was widely anticipated, and David Bote was optioned to Triple-A to make room on the active roster for the veteran utility player. Zobrist hasn't played since April 14, but prior to his injury he was hitting .326/.408/.465 with one home run and more walks (six) than strikeouts (five). He should continue to get three to five starts per week going forward.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...