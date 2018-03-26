Cubs' Ben Zobrist: An option at first base
Zobrist has worked at first base some this spring and is an option to back up Anthony Rizzo during the regular season, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
With the emergence of players like Javier Baez and Ian Happ, Zobrist is no longer an everyday player for the Cubs at second base or in a corner outfield spot. Adding first base to his repertoire should help him find a little more playing time, though Rizzo has only missed a total of 14 games the last three seasons, so Zobrist likely won't get a ton of run there. The 36-year-old figures to be a super utility player for the Cubs who likely won't play as much this year as he did the past few seasons.
More News
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...