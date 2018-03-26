Cubs' Ben Zobrist: An option at first base

Zobrist has worked at first base some this spring and is an option to back up Anthony Rizzo during the regular season, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

With the emergence of players like Javier Baez and Ian Happ, Zobrist is no longer an everyday player for the Cubs at second base or in a corner outfield spot. Adding first base to his repertoire should help him find a little more playing time, though Rizzo has only missed a total of 14 games the last three seasons, so Zobrist likely won't get a ton of run there. The 36-year-old figures to be a super utility player for the Cubs who likely won't play as much this year as he did the past few seasons.