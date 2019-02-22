Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Arrives at camp
Zobrist arrived at camp Friday after an excused absence to attend to a personal matter, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The nature of his absence has not been disclosed. The delay shouldn't provide a real hindrance to the veteran's readiness for Opening Day, as he still has over a month to get in game shape.
