Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Available off bench

Zobrist (hip) will be available to pinch hit during Wednesday's game and expects to be back in the starting lineup Friday, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

As expected, Zobrist's hip injury is relatively minor and he could be back in action for Wednesday's series finale in Kansas City should his services be needed. Dating back to the All-Star break, Zobrist has slashed a robust .451/.483/.725 with two home runs and eight RBI in 16 games.