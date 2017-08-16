Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Back in lineup Wednesday

Zobrist (neck) returns to the lineup against the Reds on Wednesday.

Zobrist will bat leadoff and man the keystone after spending the past couple games out of the lineup due to a stiff neck. The 36-year-old was able to come in during Tuesday's loss, going 1-for-1 with an RBI single and a walk. Although Zobrist continues to see his name atop the order, he's been struggling at the plate lately, going just 10-for-52 (.192 average) with no extra-base hits during his past 16 appearances.