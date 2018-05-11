Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Batting leadoff Friday
Zobrist is starting in right field and batting leadoff for Friday's series opener against the White Sox.
Zobrist is batting a solid .293 with a .369 on-base percentage this season, so he'll get another turn batting first, and he slots in for Jason Heyward (concussion) in right field. Zobrist should continue to get fairly regular playing time in right while Heyward is on the disabled list.
More News
-
Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Scores three times Monday•
-
Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Takes seat for evening contest•
-
Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Activated, hitting seventh Saturday•
-
Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Expects to return Saturday•
-
Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Completes running drills Thursday•
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...