Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Batting leadoff Friday

Zobrist is starting in right field and batting leadoff for Friday's series opener against the White Sox.

Zobrist is batting a solid .293 with a .369 on-base percentage this season, so he'll get another turn batting first, and he slots in for Jason Heyward (concussion) in right field. Zobrist should continue to get fairly regular playing time in right while Heyward is on the disabled list.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories