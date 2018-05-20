Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Batting leadoff Sunday

Zobrist is starting at second base and batting leadoff for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Zobrist batted leadoff for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, reaching base on four occasions and scoring three times, and he will slot back in there Sunday. For the season, the 36-year-old is slashing a solid .291/.381/.379.

