Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Batting leadoff Sunday

Zobrist is starting in right field and batting first in Sunday's series finale against the White Sox.

After taking a seat for Saturday's game, Zobrist will slot back into the lineup Sunday. With regular right fielder Jason Heyward (concussion) on the disabled list, Zobrist looks like the top option there for the time being. The veteran enters Sunday's game with a solid .309/.378/.420 slash line.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories