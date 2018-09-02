Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Checks out of starting nine

Zobrist is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.

Zobrist's move to the bench spells an end to a stretch of six consecutive starts, during which the utility man went 8-for-24 with three doubles and three RBI. Kris Bryant's return from the disabled list Saturday leaves one less spot in the lineup available on a given day, but Zobrist should continue to benefit from at least a handful of starts per week thanks to his ability to play multiple spots in the infield and outfield.