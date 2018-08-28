Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Collects 22nd double
Zobrist went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Mets.
Zobrist delivered a clutch RBI in the seventh inning as he gave the Cubs a one-run lead on a double to center field. After recording two hits in the series opener, he's posted multi-hit performances in three of his last four ballgames. The 37-year-old is 7-for-17 with two RBI and a walk over that span. Zobrist's performance at the dish doesn't appear to be diminishing with age, as he's batting .309 with nine home runs and 49 RBI through 108 games this season.
